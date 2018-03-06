 Russian transport plane crashes in Syria killing all 32 on board: reports - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria killing all 32 on board: reports

A Russian transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board, including 26 passengers and six crew members
Last Published: Tue, Mar 06 2018. 08 07 PM IST
Maxim Rodionov
File photo. The Russian defence ministry was cited as saying that the plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province. Photo: AFP
File photo. The Russian defence ministry was cited as saying that the plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province. Photo: AFP

Moscow: A Russian transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board, Russian news agencies cited the Russian defence ministry as saying.

The ministry was cited as saying that the plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province and that initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault.

It was quoted as saying that 26 passengers and six crew members were on board. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Mar 06 2018. 08 07 PM IST
Topics: Russian plane crash Russia Syria Russia crash death toll Hmeymim air base

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »