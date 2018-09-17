What is Mumbai’s ‘muck train’? A KBC 10 moment

‘Muck trains’ are operated on a daily basis in the wee hours. Photo: @PiyushGoyal

New Delhi: The ‘muck train’ was in the spotlight after Magsaysay Award winners Prakash Baba Amte and his wife Mandakini Amte successfully answered the question in this season’s KBC. As the amount of garbage being dumped along suburban train tracks in and around Mumbai is on the rise, the railway administration is running ‘muck special’ trains on a daily basis. These trains are run by the Central and Western Railways to clean garbage dumped along tracks.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the role of ‘muck trains’ in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in one of his recent tweets. The special trains are operated on a daily basis in the wee hours (between 2am and 4am), when passenger train operations are shut.

Earlier, these trains, tasked with the collection of garbage lying along tracks, used to be operated only occasionally.

In the last fiscal year (April 2017-March 2018), the Central Railways disposed off 94,000 cubic metres of garbage, while the Western Railways has disposed of 75,000 cubic metres ever since it launched monsoon preparation work in April this year, reports PTI.

The railway authorities have engaged JCB machines to lift the garbage.

As the amount of garbage dumped alongside tracks has gone up, the railways are trying to keep tracks clean under the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

भारतीय रेल के मुंबई सब-अर्बन रूट पर नियमित 'मक ट्रेन' चलायी जा रही है जिससे स्वच्छता अभियान को सफल बनाने में अभूतपूर्व योगदान मिल रहा है। आइये देखें इस ट्रेन की एक झलक। pic.twitter.com/MvZo9OQpYt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 16, 2018

Speaking at a ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme on Thursday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said: “By walking on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, the PM has honoured all those involved in sanitation work and who are working towards keeping the country clean.”

PM Modi, in a tweet, praised the contribution of railway employees in keeping the railway network clean and called upon passengers to maintain cleanliness.

Consequent to the launch of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on 2 October 2014 by PM Modi, the railways launched ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

The Indian Railways is the third largest rail network in the world, covering 66,000 km with more than 8,000 stations.