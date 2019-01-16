 Ravi Shankar Prasad’s condition is now stable: AIIMS sources - Livemint
Ravi Shankar Prasad’s condition is now stable: AIIMS sources

‘He is in the ICU, under observation. His condition is stable,’ a source said

Last Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 10 05 AM IST
PTI
File photo of Ravi Shankar Prasad
File photo of Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The condition of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is admitted to AIIMS, is stable, hospital sources said on Tuesday.Prasad was admitted to the hospital on Monday following complaints of nasal congestion.

“He is in the ICU, under observation. His condition is stable,” a source said.The Union Law and Justice minister is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department.

Prasad is likely to be shifted to a private ward on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 10 02 AM IST
