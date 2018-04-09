Arun Jaitley undergoes dialysis at AIIMS, kidney transplant soon

A series of medical tests were conducted on finance minister Arun Jaitley in the last few days ahead of his kidney transplant surgery. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday underwent dialysis at AIIMS where he was admitted four days back for kidney transplant surgery.

Jaitley left for home on Monday afternoon after undergoing dialysis, said people in know of the matter. He is still under observation and is likely undergo a kidney transplant soon, the people said.

A series of medical tests were conducted on 65-year-old Jaitley in the last few days ahead of his kidney transplant surgery. Jaitley is diabetic and suffering from a kidney ailment. He has not been attending office since previous Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The minister is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo Hospital, also brother of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. He had a heart surgery several years ago.