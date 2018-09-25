57% of regular Indian employees earn less than ₹10,000

According to the report, approximately, regular workers report monthly earnings of ₹13,562, while non-regular workers earn ₹5,853 per month. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Despite economic growth and gradual formalization of the workforce, low wage and wage growth remains a key challenge with 57% of the regular employees in India earning ₹10,000 or below a month, a new report published by Azim Premji University revealed Tuesday.

The ‘State of Working India’ report showed that the low wage is so evident that people earning ₹50,000 or more constitute just 1.6% of the total workforce in India.

“The key measure of the quality of jobs is, perhaps, how remunerative they are. Broadly speaking, wage levels have remained low and have grown slowly over the last three decades.

“Even among regular wage workers, more than half (57%) have monthly average earnings of ₹10,000 or less, well under the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) minimum stipulated salary of ₹18,000 per month. As for casual workers, 59% have monthly earnings of up to ₹5,000,” it added,” the report said.

According to the report, approximately, regular workers report monthly earnings of ₹13,562, while non-regular workers earn ₹5,853 per month.

Between 2000 and 2015, real wages grew in every sector. In agriculture and in un-organised manufacturing and services, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) was roughly 3%.

In the most recent period, from 2010 to 2015, real wages grew faster, at a CAGR of 2% for organised manufacturing, 4% for unorganized manufacturing, 5% for unorganized services, the report added.