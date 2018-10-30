CBI vs CBI: SC allows police protection to Sathish Sana

On Friday, the Supreme Court placed the CVC’s inquiry into the corruption allegation probe against CBI director Alok Verma under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik and told the commission to wind up the inquiry within two weeks. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed police protection to Sathish Sana, the Hyderabad-based businessman who levelled bribery allegations against CBI director Rakesh Asthana, as it asked the Hyderabad police to ensure his safety.

The court, however, refused to stay the CBI summons issued against him for questioning in the matter.

Hyderabad-based businessman, Sathish Sana had approached the court on Monday, challenging a notice issued to him by the CBI summoning him for recording his statement under the ongoing inquiry by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). He also sought adequate police protection until pendency of such inquiry, alleging threat to his life.

As the CBI infight continues, A.K Bassi, the CBI officer who was previously investigating the Rakesh Ashthana bribery case, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging his transfer.

Bassi was investigating bribery allegations against Asthana and was transferred. He claims to have incriminating evidence against him.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi who refused an urgent hearing. Seeking quashing of the transfer order, his plea also sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe charges against Asthana.

Under fresh orders issued on 24 October, Bassi was transferred to Port Blair.

On Friday, the Supreme Court placed the CVC’s inquiry into the corruption allegation probe against CBI director Alok Verma under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik and told the commission to wind up the inquiry in two weeks. The court also barred newly-appointed CBI interim director M. Nageswara Rao from taking any policy or major decision, and ordered him to perform only routine tasks essential to keep the CBI functioning.

On 24 October, Verma and CBI’s special director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave. In an order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said Rao, who was a joint director of the CBI, was appointed as interim director.

On the evening of 22 October, CBI sleuths arrested Devender Kumar, the investigating officer of a CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing money-laundering charges against controversial Hyderabad-based meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Kumar was charged with falsifying the statement of another Hyderabad-based businessman, Sathish Sana, a key witness in the Qureshi case, to implicate Verma.

Both Asthana and Verma had been divested of their powers and sent on leave by the government, pending a probe.

As the CVC began its inquiry into the FIR against the two agency officials—Asthana and Kumar— the CBI started supplying the necessary documents to the vigilance body.

Both Asthana and Kumar had approached the Delhi High Court seeking to quash first information reports (FIRs) lodged against them on which the court on Monday asked the CBI to maintain status quo till 1 November.

