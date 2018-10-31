Local corporate entity to start operations soon: WhatsApp CEO

WhatsApp had more than 200 million monthly active users in India as of February last year. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: WhatsApp had incorporated a local corporate entity in India and its operation will begin soon, Chris Daniels, vice-president of WhatsApp, told IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday. The move partially fulfils the demands of the government to curb the spread of fake news.

This is Daniel’s second visit to India in the last two months.

His last meeting with Prasad came after incidents of mob lynchings fuelled by rumours circulating on WhatsApp.

“On the issue of traceability, I emphasized that when we talk of traceability, we don’t talk of decrypting messages,” Prasad said after the meeting. “We insist rather on location and identification of the sender of WhatsApp messages when such messages lead to provocation of violence, heinous offences and other serious crimes.”

The WhatsApp team will look into the matter and revert, Prasad said.

The development is crucial as both the government and the social media giant are trying to reach a common ground over the mechanism to ensure traceability of fake messages.

In his last meeting with Daniels, Prasad requested him to devise ways to trace the origins of fake messages, set up a local corporate entity and appoint a grievance officer to address complaints to curb the spread of rumours. Earlier, the IT ministry had written to WhatsApp twice, asking it to come out with effective solutions to bring in accountability and facilitate law enforcement. WhatsApp had earlier maintained that it was not possible to trace the origin of a message on its platform, given its privacy settings.

In August, Facebook Inc.-owned messaging service had appointed a grievance officer for India, Komal Lahiri, based in the US. Prasad on Wednesday while seeking updates on measures to tackle fake news, also suggested that the grievance officer should be located in India.

Prasad also advised WhatsApp to work towards maintaining the sanity of the platform during the upcoming elections in India, since large volumes of messages were circulated through the platform.”...it is appropriate and desirable that the institutional integrity of this platform is maintained, so that abusers cannot abuse it. They (WhatsApp) have also assured that they will work with my department in preventing the circulation of spam messages.”

On its part, apart from running user education campaigns in India, WhatsApp had capped the number of forwards to five to curb mass spamming. Besides, the quick forward button next to media messages was also disabled. On 3 July, the social media giant rolled out a new feature to clearly mark “forwarded” messages.

Also read: The problem with fixing WhatsApp—human nature might get in the way