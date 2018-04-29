Jan Akrosh rally: Sonia Gandhi says roots of corruption became stronger in Modi govt
New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday mounted a sharp attack on the Modi government at the party’s Jan Akrosh rally here, charging that the roots of corruption have become stronger in the NDA regime.
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she questioned what happened to his “Na khaoonga, na khane doonga” (will not engage in corruption myself, nor allow others) slogan.
She charged the government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains.
“Judiciary is passing through an unprecdented crisis. Media can’t play its role, it is being stopped from doing so...It is a sensitive phase we need to take seriously...we will fight this on behalf of the people,” she told the gathering.
Latest News »
Bob Dylan launches new whiskey line
Delhi HC asks for latest position on air safety from DGCA
Honda banks on 3 new models to beat market growth in India this fiscal
FPIs withdraw $ 2.4 billion on crude price, US-China trade relations
Rahul Gandhi , top Congress leaders to address ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Delhi
Mark to Market »
Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter earnings miss won’t dent its valuations
Why Reliance Jio’s March quarter result is bad news for telcos
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?