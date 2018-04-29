 Jan Akrosh rally: Sonia Gandhi says roots of corruption became stronger in Modi govt - Livemint
Jan Akrosh rally: Sonia Gandhi says roots of corruption became stronger in Modi govt

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi charged the Modi government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains
Last Published: Sun, Apr 29 2018. 01 49 PM IST
PTI
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. File photo: HT

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday mounted a sharp attack on the Modi government at the party’s Jan Akrosh rally here, charging that the roots of corruption have become stronger in the NDA regime.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she questioned what happened to his “Na khaoonga, na khane doonga” (will not engage in corruption myself, nor allow others) slogan.

She charged the government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains.

“Judiciary is passing through an unprecdented crisis. Media can’t play its role, it is being stopped from doing so...It is a sensitive phase we need to take seriously...we will fight this on behalf of the people,” she told the gathering.

First Published: Sun, Apr 29 2018. 01 05 PM IST
