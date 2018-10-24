Tata Trusts deny Ratan Tata met UK PM Theresa May

Ratan Tata. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

London: Ratan Tata, patriarch of the Tata family, did not meet Prime Minister Theresa May a few weeks ago, Tata Trusts said in a statement, after a government source told Reuters last week that the pair and business minister Greg Clark had recently met.

“The Tata Trusts clarify that Mr. Ratan N. Tata did not have any meetings with the Prime Minister of the UK, Ms. Theresa May, and the Business Minister, Mr. Greg Clark,” the statement said.

