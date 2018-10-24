 Tata Trusts deny Ratan Tata met UK PM Theresa May - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Tata Trusts deny Ratan Tata met UK PM Theresa May

A government source told Reuters last week that Ratan Tata, Theresa May and business minister Greg Clark had recently met.

Last Published: Wed, Oct 24 2018. 07 26 PM IST
Reuters
Ratan Tata. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Ratan Tata. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

London: Ratan Tata, patriarch of the Tata family, did not meet Prime Minister Theresa May a few weeks ago, Tata Trusts said in a statement, after a government source told Reuters last week that the pair and business minister Greg Clark had recently met.

“The Tata Trusts clarify that Mr. Ratan N. Tata did not have any meetings with the Prime Minister of the UK, Ms. Theresa May, and the Business Minister, Mr. Greg Clark,” the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Wed, Oct 24 2018. 07 26 PM IST
Topics: Tata Trust Ratan Tata Theresa May Greg Clark

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »