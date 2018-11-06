 Victory for Kumaraswamy’s wife, Yeddyurappa’s son Anitha Kumaraswamy - Livemint
Victory for Kumaraswamy’s wife, Yeddyurappa’s son Anitha Kumaraswamy

The victory of Anitha Kumaraswamy in the Ramanagaram assembly by-polls marks the entry into politics of another family member from the influential Gowda household

Last Published: Tue, Nov 06 2018. 11 29 PM IST
Sharan Poovanna
Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with wife Anitha Kumaraswamy. Photo: PTI
Bengaluru: The victory of Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the Ramanagaram assembly by-polls marks the entry into politics of another family member from the influential Gowda household.

“My constituents had asked me to assure them that my place will be taken only by another family member or they would not allow me to give up the seat,” said H.D Kumaraswamy, who vacated the seat after winning two seats in the May assembly elections.

Though former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) has been criticised as a “family run” party, the same holds true of other political parties. Bharatiya Janata Party state president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son, B.Y. Raghavendra, won against two former CM’s children from Shivamogga parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.

First Published: Tue, Nov 06 2018. 11 29 PM IST
