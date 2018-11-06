Victory for Kumaraswamy’s wife, Yeddyurappa’s son Anitha Kumaraswamy
The victory of Anitha Kumaraswamy in the Ramanagaram assembly by-polls marks the entry into politics of another family member from the influential Gowda household
Bengaluru: The victory of Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the Ramanagaram assembly by-polls marks the entry into politics of another family member from the influential Gowda household.
“My constituents had asked me to assure them that my place will be taken only by another family member or they would not allow me to give up the seat,” said H.D Kumaraswamy, who vacated the seat after winning two seats in the May assembly elections.
Though former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) has been criticised as a “family run” party, the same holds true of other political parties. Bharatiya Janata Party state president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son, B.Y. Raghavendra, won against two former CM’s children from Shivamogga parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.
More From Politics »
- ‘Post-Diwali, fireworks could propel air quality levels back to severe’
- Infra development uphill task in poll-bound Bastar
- Maharashtra seeks ₹7,000 crore from centre as drought relief
- US voters give verdict on Donald Trump as control of Congress at stake
- India seeks access to Chinese markets to reduce trade deficit