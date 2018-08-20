SC judges will contribute to Kerala flood relief fund, says CJI

Rains have so far claimed 210 lives since 8 August. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The judges of the Supreme Court will contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said on Monday. A bench comprising CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made the observation during the hearing of a PIL that had sought barring of lawmakers from practising in courts across the country. “We are also making some contribution. Judges of this court are also making contribution for the flood relief fund,” the bench said.

The observation came after Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the “grave tragedy” that struck Kerala, rendering around 10 million people homeless. The attorney general had earlier donated Rs 1 crore to the flood relief fund. Many other senior lawyers have also contributed significant amounts.

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate. According to official records on Sunday, 7,24,649 lakh people were housed in 5,645 relief camps across the state. Rains have so far claimed 210 lives since 8 August.