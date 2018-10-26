 SC order on CBI row extremely positive development: Jaitley - Livemint
SC order on CBI row extremely positive development: Jaitley

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CVC to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against CBI director Alok Kumar Verma and barred interim director M Nageswara Rao from taking any major policy decision

Last Published: Fri, Oct 26 2018. 02 08 PM IST
PTI
Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo:Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo:Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday termed the Supreme Court order on the CBI row as an “extremely positive development”, saying it was in the interest of the nation that the truth came out.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Vigilance Commission(CVC) to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against CBI director Alok Kumar Verma and barred interim director M Nageswara Rao from taking any major policy decision.

Commenting on the apex court ruling, Jaitley said recent developments had eroded the reputation of the CBI.

The Supreme Court order, he said, had further strengthened the fairness criteria by asking for completion of investigation within two weeks. “In order to ensure fairness, the Supreme Court has appointed a retired judge to oversee the investigation. The government is only interested in maintaining professionalism, the image and the institutional integrity of the CBI.”

The CVC probe in the CBI case was to ensure fairness, he said, adding, it was in the “interest of the nation that the truth comes out.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Fri, Oct 26 2018. 02 08 PM IST
Topics: CBIvsCBI Alok Kumar Verma Nageswara Rao Arun Jaitley

