India lodges fourth protest over diplomats harassment in Pakistan

The Indian High Commission building in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: India on Thursday issued its fourth protest this week to Pakistani authorities over incidents of harassment and intimidation of its diplomats stationed in Islamabad.

This follows “aggressive” tailing of the vehicle of the Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh while he was going to an embassy situated within the diplomatic enclave for a meeting by two people in a car, a person familiar with the developments said.

India’s naval attaché was also tailed aggressively by a person on a motorcycle while going to the Serena Hotel for a meeting, the person said.

In a third instance, India’s Second Secretary (Political) too was aggressively followed and harassed by a person in the diplomatic enclave, the person cited above said. He had gone there for an official meeting with a diplomat, the person said.

The Indian High Commission website “continues to be intermittently blocked. This is causing inconvenience and has affected normal functioning of the Mission,” the person said.

“Such incidents of harassment, intimidation and threats to physical security of diplomats and officials are in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and a threat to the security and safety of the personnel of the High Commission of India,” the person said.

“The safety and security of Indian High Commission, its officers, staff members and their families is the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan,” the person added.

Last week, Pakistan had called back its high commissioner Sohail Mahmood to Islamabad for consultations following alleged instances of harassment of its diplomats in New Delhi.

The spike in tensions between the two countries due to the cases of harassment and intimidation has dimmed hopes of a thaw between the two countries, sparked by Pakistan accepting proposals from India for the exchange of elderly, sick and women prisoners earlier this month.