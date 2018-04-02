Chandrababu Naidu to reach New Delhi today, to meet opposition leaders

The two-day visit will be Chandrababu Naidu’s first to New Delhi after the TDP broke its alliance with the BJP in March, and exited the National Democratic Alliance. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Monday to meet leaders from opposition leaders. Naidu will stay in the national capital for two days, and utilise the time to gain support from other regional parties, with the hope of bringing all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties together.

This will be Naidu’s first visit to New Delhi after the TDP broke its alliance with the BJP in March, and exited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). His party is banking on the opposition to support its no-confidence motion, and hopes it will be allowed for discussion in Parliament.

A senior TDP leader from AP, who was not willing to be identified, said that Naidu is likely to meet All India Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, among other opposition leaders. As of now, the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, TMC and a few others have supported the TDP’s no-confidence motion in Parliament, he added.

The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) also issued a no-confidence motion against the centre last month, and said that its MPs will resign after the end of the ongoing session on 6 April if special category status (SCS) is not accorded to Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy last week announced that his party will protest in New Delhi as well for the same demand.

The TDP had been at loggerheads with the centre ever since the Union Budget 2018 was released, claiming that Andhra Pradesh was not given its due in terms of funding and that all the promises made to the state were also not fulfilled by the NDA government after AP’s bifurcation from Telangana in 2014. Party MPs have been continuously raising the issue in Parliament since February, and finally the TDP exited the NDA on 16 March.