Two regional parties may hold the key to Goa’s political future

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint

Mumbai: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) explores all options to save its government in Goa and the opposition Congress makes another bid to capture the state, both the national parties are facing a similar set of problems that make government formation a tough task in this coastal state with a track record of political instability.

Functionaries from the BJP and Congress, two smaller but significant parties Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP), and political observers feel that chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s continuing illness has led to a political crisis tough to negotiate for all the stakeholders, more so for the BJP and Congress.

“We do not have a leader in the BJP of the stature of Parrikar. A large section of our MLAs and cadres does not want to work under a chief minister who is an import from some other party. Yet, a replacement has to be found sooner or later to save the government,” a senior BJP functionary in Goa told Mint on the condition of anonymity. He said though the MGP, GFP, and the independents were with BJP, it was Parrikar who had “welded the coalition together”.

“Parrikar is our tallest leader. He has dominated the state and the BJP in Goa for nearly three decades now. Besides us, the MGP, GFP, and independents also look up to him. Another BJP leader won’t wield the same authority and the allies can have a rethink on continuing their support to the BJP,” the BJP functionary said.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the BJP has 14 legislators and it leads a coalition government with MGP and GFP who have three legislators each and three independents. The Congress has 16 members. In March 2017 when the BJP cobbled together this coalition and was asked to pass a floor test, the lone legislator from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supported the BJP. Even though the Congress was the single largest party—it actually won 17 seats but one of its legislators Vishwajit Rane quit the party and joined the BJP to get re-elected on the BJP ticket and become a cabinet minister— the BJP worked swiftly to demonstrate the requisite numbers. Both MGP and GFP committed their support to the BJP on the condition that Parrikar becomes chief minister. However, MGP and GFP—in particular MGP leader and PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP leader and country and town planning minister Vijay Sardesai—are not on good terms.

On Sunday, the MGP dismissed the speculation that it was merging with the BJP. “The MGP would like to stay in power but merging with the BJP would mean an end to our bargaining power as an independent party,” said an MGP office-bearer who did not want to be named. Asked if MGP was negotiating for the post of the chief minister, he remained non-committal but said the “emerging situation would determine the MGP’s stand”. But a BJP legislator, who requested anonymity, said a majority of party MLAs were against supporting an MGP nominee for the CM’s post. “We feel that since BJP leads the coalition, a BJP MLA needs to be picked up as Parrikar’s replacement,” he said.

The GFP, registered in January 2016, is a party of Congress rebels and in 2017, it spurned the Congress to go with the BJP. “The GFP had substantial support from Goa’s Christian community as it was fighting the BJP in 2016-17. But it lost much of this support and goodwill after it went with the very same BJP. Now, Sardesai cannot go back to the Congress and seek support but he can merge with the BJP and ask for the post of chief minister,” says Panaji-based political commentator and resident editor of Marathi daily Lokmat Raju Nayak.

However, the MGP is unlikely to support a dispensation in which Sardesai is the chief minister, the MGP office-bearer said. Nayak says the Congress would be ill-advised to think of an alliance with the MGP, as the latter was “very close to a controversial and obscurantist outfit like the Sanatan Sanstha”.