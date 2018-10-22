AAP launches door-to-door campaign to woo voters ahead of 2019 general elections

Arvind Kejriwal said that for Delhi to develop, voters needed to ensure that the party wins all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. Photo: HT

With an eye on the 2019 general election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a door-to-door campaign to reach out to voters and persuade them to donate to the party fund.

The four-month long campaign will see 3,000 teams of AAP volunteers visit every house in the national capital to highlight the work done by the Delhi government, besides pointing out the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and the previous Congress regimes in the state. The campaign will also encourage voters to contribute to the party’s fund.

“From today, we are starting a door-to-door campaign in Delhi. 3,000 teams of the AAP will go to each house over the next four months. They will go to each voter and ask for votes. People are very happy with the work of the Delhi government, especially in education, health, electricity and water,” Kejriwal told reporters.

On Sunday, senior AAP leaders, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet minister Satyendra Jain, kicked off the campaign by visiting several areas in Delhi.

Ahead of the Delhi state assembly elections in 2015, AAP had launched a similar campaign where volunteers had reached out to voters.

Kejriwal said that for Delhi to develop, voters needed to ensure that the party wins all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. “We are trying to make the people understand that in the Lok Sabha elections, they should not think about who is becoming the prime minister. Last election, all seven seats were won by the BJP, but what have the people got? These members have not done one thing for the people of Delhi. The only thing they have done is stall the work being done by AAP. If all the seven MPs are from AAP, they will be able to work together with the Delhi government. It does not matter who becomes the PM.”

Last week, the party had launched a nationwide donation-based crowd funding drive asking voters to contribute a minimum of Rs 100 per month to the AAP offers so that the party could contest the elections. The party has already announced the names of people who will be in charge of the seven Lok Sabha seats.