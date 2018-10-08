SC asks RBI to examine if repo rate benefits are being passed on to customers

The plea also cited a RBI report that found banks were not passing benefits of changed repo rates to customers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to examine within six weeks whether repo rate benefits were being passed on to customers.

The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.

The plea brought by NGO Moneylife Foundation sought that the court direct banking companies and non- banking financial corporations (NBFCs) to calculate the amount of excess interest charged to existing borrowers under the floating rate regime by denying the benefit of lower rates in order to pass the benefit of reduction in interest rates to existing borrowers.

It further sought that banking companies and NBFCs publish the methodology of setting the rate of interest and particulars on their websites on a weekly basis.

The organization contended that the manner in which individual banks and NBFCs were implementing interest directives was “arbitrary and discriminatory” and in violation of a citizen’s fundamental rights under Article 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

It was submitted that by not taking action on the petitioner’s repeated requests for justice on behalf of citizens, the RBI had deliberately acquiesced in the continuance of the discrimination by banks in the name of implementation of the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) regime.