Arushi trial among key cases presided over by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the next CJI

Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Ranjan Gogoi will on 3 October succeed Dipak Misra as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

A letter sent by Misra to the President on Tuesday recommending Gogoi’s elevation as the next Chief Justice put an end to speculation that he would be sidelined, after he and three other senior judges of the Supreme Court held an unprecedented press conference in January where they questioned the functioning of the Chief Justice.

Gogoi is the senior most judge in the apex court after the CJI and will hold the position of CJI until November next year.

Gogoi has presided over several important cases, including the Arushi Talwar murder. He is now heading a bench hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea against Rajesh and Nupur Talwar’s acquittal in the case. He is also heading a bench in the alleged illegal telephone exchange case that has put the spotlight on former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran.

Gogoi’s appointment is also crucial as it comes at a time when Assam is preparing to release a final National Register of Citizens (NRC), possibly by the end of the year.

“If Ranjan Gogoi becomes the chief justice, it will hugely impact the NRC release. Gogoi is likely to closely monitor work on the NRC and it is highly likely that the process will be wrapped up by the end of the year. Earlier, there were some doubts about whether the NRC process would spill over to next year. However, now that seems highly unlikely,” said a senior central government official on condition of anonymity.

Landmark verdicts by Gogoi include the 2015 judgment that allowed governments to use only the photographs of the President, Prime Minister and CJI in advertisements.

Ranjan Gogoi, son of former Assam chief minister Keshab Chandra Gogoi, was born on 18 November 1954. He joined the bar in 1978 and started his practice in Gauhati high court. He moved to Punjab and Haryana high court in 2010 and was appointed Chief Justice of the court in 2011. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2012.

Gogoi is one of eleven judges in the Supreme Court who have disclosed their assets.