Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast, heavy rains lash coastal districts

New Delhi: With wind speed up to 140 kmph, a very severe cyclone storm hit southern Odisha early morning on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Titli made landfall between 4:30 am and 5:30 am on Thursday morning. It crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast near Palasa in Srikakulam district to the south-west of Gopalpur around 5:30 am.

Heavy rainfall coupled with heavy winds with maximum sustained surface wind speed of 140-150 kmph caused havoc.

Over 3 lakh people were evacuated from various coastal districts in south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, following a red alert issued by the weather department for the cyclone. As many as 10,000 people were shifted to relief camps.

Low-lying areas of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh; and Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts of Odisha could be worst affected and are likely to be inundated during the landfall.

According to officials who are monitoring the cyclone with coastal Doppler weather radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip, the centre of the very severe storm lies over land and the landfall process will continue for the next three hours.

It is then expected to re-curve and move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken thereafter. The IMD has warned that Cyclone Titli is likely to maintain the intensity of a cyclone till Thursday evening and has forecast wind speed of 60-90 kmph in the interior districts of south coastal Odisha.

This is the second severe cyclone alert for Odisha in the last two months, after ‘Cyclone Daye’ crossed the Odisha coast on September 20 and triggered heavy downpour.

The weather officials had warned the local administration to brace up as there could be destruction of thatched houses and damage to cement houses. Widespread damage to standing crops is also expected.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also reviewed the situation following the IMD warning on Wednesday.