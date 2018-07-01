 Delhi: 11 members of a family found dead - Livemint
Delhi: 11 members of a family found dead

Delhi police is probing all angles in the case and have not ruled out the possibility of foul play in the incident

PTI
Police presence at the street leading to the crime scene where the four men, three women and four girls were found hanging from an iron grill used as a ventilator in the courtyard of a house in Delhi’s Burari on Sunday morning. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Eleven members of a family, including seven women, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Delhi’s Burari this morning, the police said.

Ten bodies were found hanging and blindfolded, while a 75-year-old woman’s body was found on the floor. Two of the deceased are minors, they said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari visited the spot.

According to police, they were initially informed by a neighbour that six to seven people have committed suicide. But upon reaching the spot, it was found that 11 members of a family had died. The family was into plywood business and they were staying in the locality for the last 20 years, the locals said.

The police said that they were probing all angles and have not ruled out the possibility of foul play in the incident.

First Published: Sun, Jul 01 2018. 02 16 PM IST
