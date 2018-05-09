Let BJP change the Constitution if they have the guts: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over corruption, saying he had waived loans worth trillions of rupees taken out by industrialists.

Gandhi said that Modi had waived around Rs2 trillion of loans taken out by 15 big industrialists but credit was not easily available for small and medium businesses.

On the other hand, Modi’s friends took out loans from banks and later escaped from the country, Gandhi said in Bengaluru, sharpening his attack on Modi with three days to go for assembly elections.

Gandhi accused Modi of failing to speak up when brothers and aides of G. Janardhana Reddy, the alleged kingpin of illegal iron ore mining, were given tickets to contest the assembly elections due on 12 May.

Gandhi slammed leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party over controversial comments about changing the Indian Constitution.

“They speak about changing the Constitution, let them try and touch it if they have the guts,” Gandhi said.

Referring to BJP leader and Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde’s controversial comments in December last year, Gandhi said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was dreaming about running the country but that the Congress will not give them this opportunity.

With just three days remaining for Saturday’s Karnataka assembly polls, the BJP and the Congress have sharpened attacks on each other.

Gandhi said that after Karnataka, other states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh would also oust the BJP.

Gandhi carried out road shows across Bengaluru, meeting garment factory workers, visiting Dr Rajkumar’s memorial and a mosque and stopping at the iconic MTR cafe for lunch.

Women garment factory workers interacted with Gandhi, requesting him to give free bus passes to them and increase the quota of seats under the Right to Education for their children.