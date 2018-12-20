PSBs recover $8.69 billion of bad loans in April-September

A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. Reuters/Amit Dave

New Delhi: Indian state-run banks recovered Rs 607.3 billion ($8.69 billion) of outstanding bad loans in the April-September period, which a finance ministry official said on Thursday was a “record” haul.

Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said the government would give funds to four to five banks under a prompt corrective action plan after considering their financial results.

Also Read: Govt to infuse Rs 83,000 crore in PSBs in next few months, says Arun Jaitley

He also said banks have raised Rs 244.4 billion from the market this fiscal year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)