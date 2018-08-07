Major, three soldiers killed in Kashmir infiltration attempt

Security personnel in J&K. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: An Indian army major and three soldiers were killed in Kashmir’s Gurez sector, on Tuesday morning, during an anti-infiltration bid. Four terrorists were also killed, while four others are absconding, senior security officials in Kashmir confirmed.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Major KP Rane, Havildars Jamie Singh and Vikramjeet and Rifleman Mandeep.

“A group of eight militants were attempting to infiltrate into the Indian territory at Govind Nallah in Gurez sector of Bandipore district. They were intercepted by the security personnel, in which we lost four of our men. Four of the terrorists have been killed and reinforcements were rushed to the encounter site,” the official quoted above confirmed.

A combing operation has been launched along the area to locate the missing terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath yatra resumed on Tuesday from Jammu after two days with a fresh batch of 454 pilgrims, including 63 women, leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. The yatra was suspended on Sunday, coinciding with the separatist-sponsored two-day strike in protest against the legal challenge to the validity of Article 35A, which provides special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu and Kashmir. A police official said the 36th batch of 454 pilgrims, comprising 391 men and 63 women, left the base camp in a convoy of 11 vehicles under tight security.