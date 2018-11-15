Railways plans to improve senior leaders’ EQ

Holding emotional intelligence workshops is a brainchild of Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Indian Railways, the nation’s largest employer, has decided to train its leaders to be more emotionally intelligent, impart softer aspect of leadership skills and help them realise their full potential, a railway official said.

A brainchild of the Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani, the emotional intelligence workshops will measure the senior managers of the railways on 15 parameters, including, self- perception, self-expression, inter-personal relationships, decision-making and stress management.

“The diagnoses from the workshop on individuals will help the railways to rise to a new level and improve service delivery and behaviour towards our own people and customers,” a senior railway official said on condition of anonymity.

If you increase your happiness quotient, you can do better for your organization, the official said.

The programme which comprises three workshops, one of which has already been held, is being undertaken by R. Rajeshwar Upadhyay, who has taught at business schools such as ESADE (Spain), FIA (Brazil), ERASMUS (the Netherlands), KAIST (South Korea) and Thunderbird (the US) apart from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad where he is a visiting faculty. The workshops will be held at National Academy of Indian Railways in Vadodara in November and December.

“Sustainable and lasting change is always driven through the focused attention of the top leadership and Indian Railways is right now going through substantial transformation. There was thus a need to build capabilities that complement transformation efforts—the change champion has to be emotionally intelligent,” Upadhyay said in an interview.

The essential component of the workshops would be self-regard, self-actualization, self-awareness, emotional expression, assertiveness, independence, interpersonal relationship, empathy, social responsibility, problem solving, reality testing, control, flexibility, stress tolerance and optimism.

Indian Railways comprises 73 divisions and each division is headed by a DRM with a working staff of around 20,000-30,000. The workshops will help and train the senior management on how to deal with people, situation and unforeseen circumstances.