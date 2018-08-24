CRPF steps up relief operations as NDRF exits Kerala

With homes remaining inundated and relief camps full, the force has sprung into action to ensure that Thrissur’s Mala village, which was worst hit by the floods, becomes habitable again. Photo: Bloomberg.

Thrissur/Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the first two phases of rescue and relief operations have concluded for Kerala, destruction is all over. While the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has de-inducted its troops from the flood-hit areas, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has now launched “Operation Sahayata” to rehabilitate those who have been displaced.

Starting with Palakkad and Thrissur, the central paramilitary force has deployed 350 troops, including 200 troops from the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

With homes remaining inundated and relief camps full, the force has sprung into action to ensure that Thrissur’s Mala village, which was worst hit by the floods, becomes habitable again.

“We have started clearing out the 55 homes in the village, the anganwadi and the schools so that people can start moving out of relief camps to go back home. The state has taken over the task of rebuilding the infrastructure and we are focusing on providing basic rehabilitation and medical facilities,” said Pankaj, additional director-general of CRPF (south zone).

In the same region, the force has also set up medical camps, with five medical officers and 20 paramedics, who have been looking into providing basic care.

On Saturday, however, the CRPF will move further south towards Chengannur to establish relief camps from where the NDRF has left off.

“The doctors are treating basic infections and fevers. If there is anything severe that needs to be looked into, the patients are shifted to any CRPF or government hospital that is nearest to their location,” said GVH Giri Prasad, inspector-general of CRPF (Kerala).

With the death toll having crossed 383, according to the Union home ministry, recovery is proving to be an uphill task, compounded by the massive monetary loss that the state and its people have suffered.

“For me, the security forces can’t help because whatever I had was washed away. I now have Rs 200 and that is not enough to buy me a house or even a mattress,” said Vijayan PK, an autorickshaw driver, whose house was swept away in the floods.