TMC leaders meet President Ramnath Kovind over panchayat polls violence in Bengal
Trinamool Congress leaders called upon President Ramnath Kovind to draw his attention to the 5 people killed in clashes in West Bengal
Last Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 10 03 PM IST
Kolkata: A week after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met union home minister Rajnath Singh and vice president Venkaiah Naidu to apprise them about uncontained violence in the run-up of the panchayat elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders called upon President Ramnath Kovind on Thursday to draw his attention to the five people killed in recent clashes in the state.
Leaders of the Trinamool Congress took along the widows of those killed to meet the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sudip Bandopadhyay, a Trinamool Congress lawmaker in the Lok Sabha, said the party paid a visit to the president to apprise him of disruptive politics by opposition parties, which has claimed at least five lives.
First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 10 03 PM IST
