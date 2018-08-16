Kerala floods: Water level inside Kochi airport rises, airlines advised to cap fares

Due to heavy rains in Kerala, operations at Kochi airport have been suspended till Saturday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Air safety watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday that water level inside the Kochi international airport in flood affected Kerala has been rising. It has advised to keep a check on the fare to other functional airports in the state.

DGCA suggested that airlines cap the maximum fare on Delhi-Trivandrum route at Rs 10,000, said an official statement. Livemint had reported earlier that airlines were advised not to overprice air tickets to Trivandrum and Calicut airports.

“It has been informed that water level inside the airport continues to rise and heavy rain is predicted till Saturday,” said the statement.

The worst flood the coastal state has witnessed in nearly a century has severely affected road and rail transportation in the state and has forced people to move to relief camps. The flood has also affected drinking water availability in the state with wells getting contaminated.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet on Thursday that he discussed the situation in a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the he is rushing additional National Disaster Response Force teams to Kerala.