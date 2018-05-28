People troubled by petrol, diesel price hike, Modi govt should act: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed concern over the rising petrol and diesel prices across the country, and urged the Narendra Modi government to take measures to control the surge.

“Fuel prices are increasing again and again. All are being badly affected: agriculture, transport and common people are being forced to bear burden,” she said in a tweet. “In spite of the grim situation, why isn’t the central govt taking any serious steps to find a solution? They need to act,” Banerjee added.

The youth wing of the Trinamool Congress had last week taken out rallies in several districts of the West Bengal to protest against the sharp rise in fuel prices across the country.