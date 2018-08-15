 Independence Day LIVE: Narendra Modi announces Jan Arogya Abhiyan - Livemint
Live now

Independence Day LIVE: Narendra Modi announces Jan Arogya Abhiyan

Narendra Modi today unfurled the tricolour to mark India’s 72nd Independence Day and is now addressing the country. Here are the live updates the prime minister’s Independence Day speech

Last Modified: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 08 28 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

PM Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi to mark India’s 72nd Independence Day. Photo: Twitter/DDNews
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unfurled the tricolour to mark India’s 72nd Independence Day and is now addressing the country. Here are the live updates from PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech:
  • 08.28 am IST PM Modi announces Jan Arogya AbhiyaanPradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 08.25 am IST PM Narendra Modi on Swachh Bharat AbhiyanDue to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, lakhs of children can lead healthier lives. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has praised it. Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagrahis to freedom. Today, the Swachhagrahis have to ensure a Swachh Bharat, says PM Modi.
  • 08.24 am IST PM Modi on Saubhagya, Ujjwala schemesAs significant as economic growth, is dignity of the individual. Our schemes such as Ujjwala and Saubhagya Yojana are enhancing the dignity of fellow Indians, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 08.20 am IST PM Narendra Modi on agricultural reformsWith a “Beej Se Bazaar Tak” approach, we are bringing exceptional reforms in the agriculture sector. Our aim is to double farmer incomes by 2022, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 08.18 am IST India to unfurl tricolour in space in 2022: Narendra ModiIndia is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation. In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 08.14 am IST PM Modi on North East developmentThere was a time when North East India used to feel that Delhi is very far from them, but today we have brought Delhi to the doorstep of the North East, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 08.13 am IST PM Modi on India’s stature in world politicsIndia’s voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. We are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 08.11 am IST India is now the land of reform, perform and transform: PM ModiFrom being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are all set for record economic growth, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 08.08 am IST PM Narendra Modi on Benami Property ActThe Benani Property Act has come into effect due to sheer will of this government, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 08.06 am IST PM Narendra Modi on OROPThe demand for One Rank One Pension (OROP) was also pending for decades. People of India, our brave army personnel had faith in us and we were able to take a decision on OROP. We will always take decisions in the interests of our nation, says PM Narendra Modi.
  • 08.04 am IST PM Narendra Modi on GSTWho did not want the Goods and Services Tax to be passed, yet it was pending for years. Last year, GST became a reality.I want to thank the business community for the success of the GST, says PM Narendra Modi.
  • 08.03 am IST PM Narendra Modi on MSP hikeThe demand for higher minimum support price (MSP) was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened. With blessings of the farmers, the decision on MSP was taken by our Government, says PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.
  • 08.01 am IST PM Modi targets UPA govt in Independence Day speechIf we had continued at the same pace at which toilets were being constructed in 2013, the pace at which electrification was happening in 2013, then it would have taken us decades to complete, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 07.59 am IST Looking back to look forward: Narendra Modi in Independence Day speechWe are very proud of what we have achieved but at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realize the unbelievable strides the nation has taken, says Narendra Modi.
  • 07.58 am IST PM Modi on governance since 2014PM Narendra Modi hails nation-building since 2014.
  • 07.55 am IST PM Narendra Modi on the Constitution of IndiaThe Constitution given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is developing rapidlym says PM Narendra Modi.
  • 07.54 am IST Narendra Modi on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacreNext year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives, says PM Narendra Modi at the red fort in Delhi.
  • 07.53 am IST PM Modi condoles deaths due to floods this yearMany parts of the nation witnessed good monsoon but at the same time parts of India have been severely hit by floods. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these floods, in various parts of India, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
  • 07.51 am IST PM Modi recalls the INSV Tarini featWe are proudly celebrating IndependenceDay today as six women officers of the Indian Navy, circumnavigated the globe recently on INSVTarini.
  • 07.50 am IST PM recalls sacrifice during freedom struggleOn behalf of the people of India, I bow to all those great women and men who sacrificed themselves for the nation during the freedom movement: Narendra Modi
  • 07.48 am IST OBC commissioned has been strengthened: PM Narendra ModiThe recently concluded Parliament session was one devoted to social justice. The Parliament session witnessed the passage of a bill to create an OBC Commission, says PM Narendra Modi
  • 07.46 am IST Youngsters have hoisted the tricolour at Mt Everest: PM ModiWe are celebrating our independence when our young people have hoisted the tricolour on Mt Everest, says PM Narendra Modi in his I-Day speech.
  • 07.45 am IST Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech: India is achieving new heightsIndia is achieving new heights, it has a new energy, says PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.
  • 07.42 am IST Narendra Modi begins Independence Day speechPM Narendra Modi has unfurled the tricolour at Red Fort, Delhi, and has started his Independence Day speech.
First Published: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 07 42 AM IST
