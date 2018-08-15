Jab honsle buland hote hain, desh ke liye kuch karne ka irada hota hai toh benami sampati ka kanoon bhi lagu hota hai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/0S7ZIZrzwQ— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
Independence Day LIVE: Narendra Modi announces Jan Arogya Abhiyan
Narendra Modi today unfurled the tricolour to mark India’s 72nd Independence Day and is now addressing the country. Here are the live updates the prime minister’s Independence Day speech
Last Modified: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 08 28 AM IST
Highlights
- 08.28 am ISTPM Modi announces Jan Arogya Abhiyaan
- 08.25 am ISTPM Narendra Modi on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
- 08.24 am ISTPM Modi on Saubhagya, Ujjwala schemes
- 08.20 am ISTPM Narendra Modi on agricultural reforms
- 08.18 am ISTIndia to unfurl tricolour in space in 2022: Narendra Modi
- 08.14 am ISTPM Modi on North East development
- 08.13 am ISTPM Modi on India’s stature in world politics
- 08.11 am ISTIndia is now the land of reform, perform and transform: PM Modi
- 08.08 am ISTPM Narendra Modi on Benami Property Act
- 08.06 am ISTPM Narendra Modi on OROP
- 08.04 am ISTPM Narendra Modi on GST
- 08.03 am ISTPM Narendra Modi on MSP hike
- 08.01 am ISTPM Modi targets UPA govt in Independence Day speech
- 07.59 am ISTLooking back to look forward: Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech
- 07.58 am ISTPM Modi on governance since 2014
- 07.55 am ISTPM Narendra Modi on the Constitution of India
- 07.54 am ISTNarendra Modi on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre
- 07.53 am ISTPM Modi condoles deaths due to floods this year
- 07.51 am ISTPM Modi recalls the INSV Tarini feat
- 07.50 am ISTPM recalls sacrifice during freedom struggle
- 07.48 am ISTOBC commissioned has been strengthened: PM Narendra Modi
- 07.46 am ISTYoungsters have hoisted the tricolour at Mt Everest: PM Modi
- 07.45 am ISTNarendra Modi in Independence Day speech: India is achieving new heights
- 07.42 am ISTNarendra Modi begins Independence Day speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unfurled the tricolour to mark India's 72nd Independence Day and is now addressing the country. Here are the live updates from PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech:
- 08.25 am IST PM Narendra Modi on Swachh Bharat AbhiyanDue to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, lakhs of children can lead healthier lives. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has praised it. Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagrahis to freedom. Today, the Swachhagrahis have to ensure a Swachh Bharat, says PM Modi.
- 08.18 am IST India to unfurl tricolour in space in 2022: Narendra ModiIndia is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation. In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
- 08.08 am IST PM Narendra Modi on Benami Property ActThe Benani Property Act has come into effect due to sheer will of this government, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
- 08.03 am IST PM Narendra Modi on MSP hikeThe demand for higher minimum support price (MSP) was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened. With blessings of the farmers, the decision on MSP was taken by our Government, says PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.
- 08.01 am IST PM Modi targets UPA govt in Independence Day speechIf we had continued at the same pace at which toilets were being constructed in 2013, the pace at which electrification was happening in 2013, then it would have taken us decades to complete, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
- 07.58 am IST PM Modi on governance since 2014PM Narendra Modi hails nation-building since 2014.
2014 se ab tak main anubhav kar raha hun ki sawa sau crore deshwasi sirf sarkaar banakar ruke nahi, woh desh banane mein jutte hue hain: PM Narendra Modi
- 07.54 am IST Narendra Modi on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacreNext year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives, says PM Narendra Modi at the red fort in Delhi.
Next year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives: PM Narendra Modi
- 07.53 am IST PM Modi condoles deaths due to floods this yearMany parts of the nation witnessed good monsoon but at the same time parts of India have been severely hit by floods. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these floods, in various parts of India, says PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day speech.
First Published: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 07 42 AM IST
