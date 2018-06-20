CBI asked to conclude Saradha, Narada probes
Probe into the now defunct deposit-taking companies have not progressed much, but the CBI is now expected to shift gears and might file final chargesheets in these cases
Kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Rakesh Asthana has asked officers, during a review meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday, to conclude investigations into the Saradha and Rose Valley groups within the next few months.
Investigations into the now defunct deposit-taking companies have not progressed much, but the agency is now expected to shift gears and might file final chargesheets in these cases before the 2019 general elections, according to a few officers, who asked not to be identified.
Asthana himself declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting in Kolkata.
The officers quoted above described his visit to Kolkata as an extraordinary move. Such review meetings usually take place at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi and Asthana had visited Kolkata to review the ground situation and assess everyone’s role, they said.
Asthana also reviewed the progress of the investigation into the Narada News sting operation, in which several leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were seen receiving cash. The CBI special director expressed disappointment with the progress of the investigation in this case as well, according to the officials quoted above.
Trinamool Congress leaders said the CBI is fast-tracking the investigations in view of the alleged involvement of key leaders of the TMC, said a party leader who asked not to be named.
More From Politics »
- Buoyant stock market, real estate made Indian HNIs wealth grow fastest in 2017: report
- US quits UN Human Rights Council, scorning it as anti-Israel
- Over 7,000 people from India applied for asylum in US in 2017: UN report
- President Ram Nath Kovind approves governor’s rule in J&K even as parties call for fresh elections
- Arvind Subramanian resigns as chief economic adviser, to return to the US
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- With fall of the last dove, MPC minutes portend more than one RBI rate hike
- RITES IPO ticks the valuations box, but not the growth one
- Is Reliance Jio really India’s most profitable telecom firm?
- How US-China trade war will affect India
- Dear ICICI Bank board, giving a red card to Chanda Kochhar is not enough