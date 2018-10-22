MeToo: Plea seeking suo motu registration of FIRs filed in Supreme Court

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: A plea seeking registration of FIRs and investigations against alleged offenders under the #MeToo campaign was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The plea, filed by advocate M.L. Sharma was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjay Krishan Mail who refused urgent listing and said that the matter would be taken up in due course of time.

In his petition, Sharma has asked the court to take suo motu action and record statements made by survivors of the #MeToo movement under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and register FIRs for the incidents.

Through October, a flurry of accusations of sexual assault and harassment have been levelled by several women against politicians, journalists, members of the film industry under the #MeToo movement questioning the need for a safe and conducive working environment for women.

Former minister of state for external affairs M.J. Akbar against whom allegations have been levelled by more than 10 women has filed a criminal defamation suit against Priya Ramani, the first woman journalist to publicly accuse him of harassment. The case is pending in the Patiala house court. Actor Alok Nath’s wife has also filed a civil defamation suit against Vinta Nanda at a Mumbai court seeking an apology and Re 1 as compensation.