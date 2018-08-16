DGCA advises airlines not to overprice air tickets to Kerala

Due to heavy rains in the state, operations at Cochin airport have been suspended from Wednesday till Saturday as the operational area got affected. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to operate relief flights to flood affected Kerala and not to overprice air tickets.

Airlines are “advised to ensure that airfares for flights to and from Trivandrum and Calicut airports in Kerala are kept at optimal level proportionate to sector distance so that travelling public is not inconvenienced,” a person familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

Due to heavy rains in the state, operations at Cochin airport have been suspended from Wednesday till Saturday as the operational area got affected.

The two airports in the state at Trivandrum and Calicut are operational.

DGCA has informed Airlines to reschedule their flights to and from Cochin to Trivandrum and Calicut till Cochin airport operations are restored, the person said further.

International operations and immigration and customs facilities are available at the two functional airports.

DGCA has also told airlines to operate relief flights to Help passengers who have landed at Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chennai on Wednesday after their flight to Kerala got diverted.