DGCA advises airlines not to overprice air tickets to Kerala
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to operate relief flights to flood affected Kerala and not to overprice air tickets
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to operate relief flights to flood affected Kerala and not to overprice air tickets.
Airlines are “advised to ensure that airfares for flights to and from Trivandrum and Calicut airports in Kerala are kept at optimal level proportionate to sector distance so that travelling public is not inconvenienced,” a person familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.
Due to heavy rains in the state, operations at Cochin airport have been suspended from Wednesday till Saturday as the operational area got affected.
The two airports in the state at Trivandrum and Calicut are operational.
DGCA has informed Airlines to reschedule their flights to and from Cochin to Trivandrum and Calicut till Cochin airport operations are restored, the person said further.
International operations and immigration and customs facilities are available at the two functional airports.
DGCA has also told airlines to operate relief flights to Help passengers who have landed at Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chennai on Wednesday after their flight to Kerala got diverted.
More From Politics »
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee critical, on life support system
- Ashutosh quits AAP, but Kejriwal refuses to accept resignation
- India lost one-third of coastline to soil erosion in 1990-2016: report
- News in numbers: World will be warmer by 0.01 degree Celsius between 2018 and 2022, says study
- India to connect North East with Bangladesh’s Chittagong port: Ram Madhav
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- DGCA advises airlines not to overprice air tickets to Kerala
- Tech, not Turkey, proves catalyst behind global sell-off
- Why Zuckerberg buying Messi’s magic on TV is a perfect game for Facebook
- Tencent stuns with first profit drop in a decade
- Proxy advisory firm seeks change in voting rules for related-party transactions