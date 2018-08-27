Jaitley asks banks to prepare blueprint for long-term growth

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said a high growth rate must be accompanied by strong macro-economic fundamentals.

Addressing the 71st annual general meeting of the Indian Banks’ Association, the finance minister said sacrificing fundamentals for a temporary spurt in growth was not desirable, and growth with fiscal prudence was necessary.

India was continuing its run as a fast-growing economy, and would continue to be in this sweet spot, he said, adding India had achieved unmatched financial inclusion in last four years. Jaitley also asked banks to prepare a blueprint for long-term growth.

Taking about the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Jaitley said the code had redefined the creditor-lender relationship in India. Amendment to Section 29A of the Prevention of Corruption Act would prevent defaulting promoters from bidding, he added.

On Sunday, Jaitley cited IMF reports to highlight how the government had transformed the “weak economy” it inherited from the previous government through a series of reforms. In a Facebook post, Jaitley said an analysis of what the IMF had to say in 2014 was very clear -- high inflation, high fiscal deficit, and a high current account deficit.

The report of 2014 talked about weak economy during the UPA government and the latest one pointed at a favourable near-term macroeconomic outlook and growth forecast rising to 7.3% in 2018-19, he said. “We have come a long way. The last four years have seen a series of reforms, both legislative and otherwise, which have been carried out by the government.”

(with PTI inputs)