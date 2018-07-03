Mumbai rains: Jet Airways, IndiGo, Vistara to accommodate delayed passengers

Commuters watch the rescue work at the site of an overbridge that collapsed over the railway tracks after heavy rains in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Several airlines, including Jet Airways (India) Ltd, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) and Vistara have offered to accommodate on other flights people running late due to traffic congestion caused by Mumbai rains and Andheri bridge collapse. Several airlines have promised to either refund the flight fare or provide seat in the next flight.

Track live updates on Mumbai rains and Andheri bridge collapse here.

Jet Airways issued a statement saying it has waived off penalties for changing the date or flight, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for Tuesday.

#9Wupdate: Due to heavy rains in #Mumbai, we"ve issued a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for 3rd July, 2018. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) July 3, 2018

Similarly, IndiGo has also announced free re-accommodation to all passengers who have missed reporting on time due to the traffic congestion arising out of the collapse of Andheri Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai. IndiGo has promised all its customers to provide seats on the next flight based on availability.

Vistara too has assured to accommodate customers who miss their flight, on seat availability basis in the next flight with no additional fee or fare.

#TravelUpdate Due to heavy rains at Mumbai, traffic congestion on Mumbai airport road is expected due water logging. Customers travelling from Mumbai are advised to allow more time for their journey to the Airport. — Vistara (@airvistara) July 3, 2018

Due to air traffic congestion in Mumbai consequent to the heavy rains, various flight arrival and departure are also getting delayed besides making it tough for flyers to report to the boarding gate on time.

Jet Airways expects a delay of up to 30 minutes at Mumbai airport until 3pm.

The Andheri bridge collapse brought local train services of the Western Railway to a halt in Mumbai in the morning, leading to traffic congestion in various parts of the city.