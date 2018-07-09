Supreme Court upholds death penalty for 2012 Delhi gang rape case convicts

The Delhi rape case pertains to the gang rape of a paramedical student on 16 December 2012, which triggered nationwide protests. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reaffirmed the death penalty granted to the convicts in the gang rape and murder of a paramedical student on 16 December 2012, in New Delhi. The judgement was pronounced on a review petition filed by three out of the four convicts against a May 2017 order of the apex court, which had upheld the death sentence of the convicts.

Explaining that review jurisdiction is exercised by the court in case of “glaring omission or injustice”, justice Ashok Bhushan decreed that the present case did not disclose any ground for interfere. A review petition cannot be used to re-argue the matter, justice Bhushan said.

The May 2017 verdict by the Supreme Court was delivered in appeal against the death sentence awarded to them by the Delhi high court, which considered it to be a “rarest of rare” case.

On 16 December 2012, a student was brutally assaulted and raped by six persons on a moving bus in South Delhi, an incident which triggered nationwide protests. She succumbed to injuries in September 2013. The four convicts—Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay—were awarded death sentence by a Delhi trial court in 2013. Their sentence was upheld by the Delhi high court in 2014.

One of the accused, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, has been sent to a reform centre for three years while another, Ram Singh, was found dead in jail.