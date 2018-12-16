Bhupesh Baghel named new chief minister of Chhatisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel has served as a minister in the first cabinet of Chhattisgarh under former Congress leader Ajit Jogi. Photo: HT

Rahul Gandhi led Congress party on Sunday chose Bhupesh Baghel, chief of party’s state unit as the next chief minister of Chhatisgarh. With the announcement of Baghel’s name, Congress has completed the process of chief ministerial selection in all the three states it won including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Baghel, 57, has been at the helm of party’s affairs in the state since the last four years. He will take over as the second chief minister from the Congress party ever since the state was formed in 2000.

“Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised,” Congress’ official Twitter handle read on Sunday afternoon.

Beginning his political career as a youth Congress leader, Baghel has risen up the in the party through its ranks.

He has served as a minister in the first cabinet of Chhattisgarh under former Congress leader Ajit Jogi and also in the Digvijay Singh led cabinet in united Madhya Pradesh beginning with 1998.

The announcement of the chief ministerial candidate comes in the backdrop of a series of meetings over the weekend of party’s state functionaries with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

On Sunday, the legislative party of Congress held a meeting in Raipur following which the announcement was made.