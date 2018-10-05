BJP to secure over 300 seats in 2019, says Piyush Goyal

Railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, Union minister for railways and coal Piyush Goyal on Friday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come back to power with over 300 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok sabha.

BJP president Amit Shah has repeatedly shrugged off the challenge posed by the Congress-led opposition building against the ruling alliance and said the NDA would return to power in the 2019 general elections with a bigger majority.

This comes against the backdrop of the NDA government trying to dominate the economic narrative. India’s economy accelerated to a nine-quarter high growth rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2018-19 on the back of a strong pick-up in manufacturing and a low base in the year-ago period. This is likely to provide a much-needed breather to the government that is under fire over the depreciating rupee, demonetization and a widening current account deficit.

Acknowledging the differences with its long-term alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, in Maharashtra, Goyal, speaking at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, said, “In a marriage, we should always be willing to take criticism, arguments and partnerships as long as the understanding is good. In Maharashtra, equations have changed rapidly and we have a few hiccups.”

“But the BJP is the numero uno party. We are far ahead of others. We are winning 40-44 seats, and it will be a clean sweep in the elections, with the alliance,” Goyal added.

The Maharashtra assembly has 288 members and elections are due in October 2019. In the 2014 assembly polls, which the two parties fought on their own, the BJP contested 260 seats and won 122. The Sena fought 282 and won 63.

In response to a query about the NDA government losing the narrative amid crisis like surging oil prices and a depreciating rupee, Goyal, who briefly held the finance portfolio, said, “Absolutely not. The people of India are smart and are watchful of what a government does when times are good and when times are bad.”

“When Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to power, there were many issues to grapple with. Then we had a Pokhran test, and sanctions. So really, PM Vajpayee got a very short window. We saw a fiscal deficit under control and a current account surplus. But he was able to leave behind for the next government a strong base,” Goyal added.

Net direct tax collections in the six months ended September are 38.6% of the budgeted estimates of Rs11.5 trillion for 2018-19, reflecting the challenge for the Centre to stick to its fiscal deficit targets at a time that goods and services tax (GST) revenues are also lagging.

“I have never seen a country so mismanaged as between 2009 and 2014. That was the time when indiscriminate loans were given. We got an economy in a shambles. But PM (Narendra) Modi focused both on the macro and micro levels. Modi and Finance Minister (Arun) Jaitley steered the economy away from that. We have strengthened the economy in the last four years. We identified the problems. Today we have an economy that is able to withstand external pressures,” Goyal said.

“I think the nature of jobs is changing the world over. There is a section of people who continue to look for government jobs. This government is focused on the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation that the country always had… Our whole focus is to get everyone and to empower everyone to start one’s own enterprise,” he added.

Goyal also spoke about Rs 5.3 trillion being invested in Indian Railways over the five years of the NDA regime and said it was two-and-a-half times more than what was done in the previous term. He also announced the railways’ plan to install 25,000 vacuum toilets in coaches at an investment of Rs10,000 crore.

This assumes importance given that muck on tracks corrodes them. Indian Railways has one of the biggest railway networks in the world with a track length of 67,368 km and 7,349 railway stations.

Goyal also elaborated upon bringing down the number of unmanned level crossings to 474 from 5,500 when he had assumed office as railway minister. He expressed confidence that by December all unmanned railway crossings would be eliminated and the dedicated freight corridor project aimed at easing freight traffic and facilitating passenger load would be completed by 2020.