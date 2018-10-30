Deve Gowda backs Rahul Gandhi’s candidature for PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: HT

Bengaluru: Former prime minister H.D.Deve Gowda on Tuesday backed the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the country’s top post after next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Gowda, the national president of Karnataka-based Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), is giving the Congress a much-needed boost after some of the national party’s alliance partners backed out of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance to take on Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I completely support Rahul Gandhi’s candidature to become Prime Minister,” Gowda said in Ballari on Tuesday.

Gowda is considered the catalyst for bringing all non-BJP parties to share a platform in Bengaluru during the swearing in ceremony of his son and incumbent Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy in May.

Gowda, who is campaigning for the Congress candidate for the 3 November by-polls in the mineral rich district of Ballari, about 320 kilometres from Bengaluru, said the coalition in Karnataka was the first phase to bring down the Modi government in next year’s elections.

The bitter-rivals-turned-allies, Congress and JD(S), believe that the upcoming by-polls in three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats will have an impact on state elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, as well as on the 2019 polls.

The Congress and JD(S) decided to bury their differences and fight the by-polls together.

“This is not the a show of strength of the coalition but of secularism,” Gowda said.

The Congress’ hopes to unite all Opposition parties received a jolt when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati decided against an alliance in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Despite being the bigger partner, Congress decided to support the JD(S), including giving them the post of the chief minister, to help revive the party’s fortunes next year after it was routed by the ‘Modi wave’ in 2014.

In the process, the Congress had to bear most of the coalitions burden, including upsetting some of its senior most leaders in Karnataka, which turned into one of the biggest hurdles for the government and its plans to complete the full five-year term.