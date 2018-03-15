Pakistan calls home its envoy to India over ‘harassment’

Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan’s envoy to India. News reports in India and Pakistan have said that Pakistani diplomats and their families in India have been the target of harassment by Indian authorities for many weeks. Photo: www.pakembassyankara.com

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday summoned its envoy to New Delhi, Sohail Mahmood, for consultations in Islamabad amid fresh incidents of alleged harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India.

The current spike in tensions deals a blow to hopes of a thaw between the two countries, sparked by Pakistan accepting proposals from India for the exchange of elderly, sick and women prisoners earlier this month.

According to a person familiar with the development, the Pakistani high commissioner “has been called in by Islamabad to discuss the issue of harassment of Pakistani diplomats given that it violates all diplomatic norms.”

News reports in India and Pakistan have said that Pakistani diplomats and their families in India have been the target of harassment by Indian authorities for many weeks.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said the government did not “wish to respond to these issues through the media but through established diplomatic channels. What I can say is that we are looking into these issues.”

“As you know, our high commission is facing a litany of issues which have not been resolved for several months. We raise these issues in good faith through diplomatic channels and not through the media. We have asked for immediate resolution of these issues faced by our high commission in Islamabad, so that the safety and security of our diplomatic mission and its diplomatic and consular officials is assured. We would like our mission to function normally, without any obstruction or harassment, in keeping with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961,” Kumar said.

When asked about Mahmood being called back to Pakistan for consultations, Kumar described it as a routine matter.

Ties between the two countries were already tense over cross-border firing by the two sides in violation of a 2003 ceasefire pact that was seen a a major confidence-building measure between the two countries.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan foreign office summoned Indian deputy high commissioner J.P. Singh to protest the alleged harassment of its diplomats after the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi released a video shot by one of their officials that appears to show a high commission car being followed by men on motorcycles. The video could not be independently verified.

Earlier this week, Indian officials said the Indian high commissioner to Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria, had met Pakistani foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua to lodge a protest against multiple acts of harassment of Indian diplomats and personnel, one of the officials cited above said.

The current spike in tensions between the two countries comes as the two sides seemed to be working—under the radar—towards possible engagement that has been suspended since 2013.

Formal talks between the two countries have been suspended for the past five years with efforts to revive them floundering each time.