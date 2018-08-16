News in numbers: Trump’s attacks on the press ‘dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy’, says NYT
In the World Press Freedom Index 2018, US was ranked 45, below countries such as Andorra, Chile and Ghana; and two points down from its 2017 ranking
281
What is it? The number of times US President Donald Trump has used the term “fake news” on Twitter.
Why is it important? On Thursday, in the light of Trump calling the press “fake news” and “the enemy of the American people”, over 300 newspapers in the US and elsewhere ran editorials promoting freedom of press. It was coordinated by the Boston Globe newspaper. Trump’s attacks on the press, a New York Times editorial said, was “dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy”.
Tell me more: In the World Press Freedom Index 2018, US was ranked 45, below countries such as Andorra, Chile and Ghana; and two points down from its 2017 ranking.
14
What is it? The number of positions that Germany has fallen in the latest FIFA world football rankings, released on Thursday. It is now ranked 15.
Why is it important? Among the top 20 sides in the rankings, Germany is the biggest loser in terms of number of places. This follows its ouster in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup, following unexpected losses to Mexico and South Korea.
Tell me more: The biggest gainer in the top 20 is Croatia, the surprise 2018 World Cup finalist; it has gained 16 positions to be ranked fourth. Winner France moved up six positions to the top spot. India was ranked 96, up one spot.
7,906 tonnes
What is it? The quantity of tobacco products exported from India in April to June 2018, according to the tobacco board.
Why is it important? It’s down 5% from 8,358 tonnes during the same period last year. Most of India’s tobacco exports are in raw form. Overall, India exported 53,213 tonnes of tobacco in the first quarter, up 2.65% from same period last year.
Tell me more: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat are the top tobacco growing states in the country and account for 80% of its production.
