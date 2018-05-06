Gunfight breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Shopian
The gunfight broke out on Sunday in Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir after the militants opened fire on a search team of the security forces
Srinagar:An encounter broke out on Sunday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.
Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there on Sunday morning, a police official said.
“The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated,” the official said. “The gunfight is still on,” he said, adding that further details were awaited.
First Published: Sun, May 06 2018. 08 50 AM IST
