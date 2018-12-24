Stalin reiterates his support for Rahul Gandhi as prime minister candidate

DMK President MK Stalin. Photo: PTI

Chennai: A week after proposing Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate for the general elections in 2019, the president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) reiterated his support for the Congress leader.

The DMK on Monday had convened a meeting with the party’s district secretaries, MLAs and MPs. After the meeting, Stalin while addressing the reporters said that no one has opposed DMK’s stand to support Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate.

“The (other party) leaders only think that it is early to propose Rahul’s name. In the coming months, even these leaders will agree to DMK’s proposal,” Stalin added.

On 16 December, the statue unveiling ceremony of the former DMK chief M. Karunanidhi at the party’s headquarters in Chennai was a show of strength by the opposition parties. Stalin, who is also the opposition leader in Tamil Nadu, had proposed the Congress president as the prime minister candidate.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had criticized the grand alliance or mahagathbandhan as an alliance for “personal survival, and is not ideology-based support,” Stalin said that the BJP is in talks with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for an alliance.

“In the coming months we will know, whether their alliance is based on any ideology or based on corruption,” said Stalin.

The DMK also held discussions with the leaders who have been named as in-charge for the 39 parliamentary seats and the lone seat in the neighbouring Puducherry.

In October, this year, the DMK had named two leaders per parliamentary seat and listed out 80 leaders to take charge of work in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Stalin also said that the party workers will be visiting all the 12,617 panchayats across the state starting from January.

On Monday, the party also passed two resolutions in its meeting. The DMK demanded that the Union government withdraw the permission given to Karnataka in order to construct a dam at Mekadathu across the Cauvery river. The DMK also stressed the state government to waive off the agriculture and educational loans taken by the people in the delta districts.