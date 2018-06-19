 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting China: Report - Livemint
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting China: Report

This is Kim Jong Un’s third visit to North Korea’s major ally China this year

Last Published: Tue, Jun 19 2018. 08 02 AM IST
Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Beijing: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is in China on a two-day visit, Chinese state television said on Tuesday, his third visit to the North’s major ally this year. Kim will be in China on Tuesday and Wednesday but the brief report gave no other details.

Kim Jong Un’s China visit comes barely days after he met US President Donald Trump in a historic US-North Korea summit in Sentosa Island, Singapore.

First Published: Tue, Jun 19 2018. 08 02 AM IST
Topics: Kim Jong Un China North Korea US Donald Trump

