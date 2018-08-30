TRS plans mega rally to highlight govt’s success

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: About 2.5 million people are expected to attend the public meeting to be held by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on 2 September in Ibrahimpatnam to highlight the state government’s programmes and achievements since the party came to power following the 2014 assembly elections.

Party workers from all 31 districts of the state are expected to be brought in for the meeting, called the TRS Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, to be held by chief minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasehkar Rao.

TRS leaders have been tasked with mobilizing people for the event at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“This is also going to be a party-focused meeting for our leaders and cadre. It is also a progress report of the state government and our chief minister will tell people what he has done in the last four years. It will present a complete picture of all the development that has taken place in the state,” said TRS member of the legislative council (MLC) Palla Rajeshwar Reddy .

Rao will also present a “roadmap for the TRS” after the 2019, Reddy said.

When asked if the chief minister is likely to announce anything with regard to advancing elections, Reddy said that the decision is up to Rao. “We are going to win the next elections, but only our party president (Rao) will announce whatever decision he takes. There may be a surprise (announcement) on 2 September. As far as we care concerned, the TRS and its cadre are ready to face elections,” Reddy stated.

Congress leaders from Telangana however said that the TRS is just making tall claims about numbers. “How will they mobilize so many people? The state’s population itself is four crore. While they say that other political parties create law and order problems, isn’t this going to also cause the same?” questioned M. Krishank, spokesperson, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.