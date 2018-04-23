Venkaiah Naidu rejects impeachment notice against chief justice Dipak Misra

This is the first time ever that an impeachment notice has been filed against a sitting chief justice of India. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the notice given by opposition parties led by the Congress for impeachment of chief justice of India Dipak Misra citing lack of substantial merit in it, sources said.

Naidu held extensive consultations with top legal and constitutional experts before taking the decision, they said. The rejection of the notice comes a day after he held the consultations with such experts to determine the maintainability of the motion.

The sources said vice president Naidu met several experts after he re-scheduled his travel plans considering the seriousness of the matter.

Seven opposition parties led by the Congress had last week moved a notice before him for impeachment of the chief justice of India (CJI) on five grounds of “misbehaviour”. This is the first time ever that an impeachment notice has been filed against a sitting CJI.