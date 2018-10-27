AP cops found ‘snooping’ in Telangana, TRS claims Naidu interfering in polls

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday alleged that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was misusing his powers and deploying AP intelligence officers in the state to help the Congress-TDP alliance for the upcoming state elections.

Chief electoral officer (Telangana) Rajat Kumar said six AP intelligence officials were indeed found, and he had written to AP director general of police R. P. Thakur on the matter.

TRS leader and Telangana caretaker IT minister KT Rama Rao claimed that some AP intelligence officers were found in Dharmapuri (Jagityal district) by his party workers, and that a complaint about the same was made to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Responding to Rao’s claims, Kumar said the matter had also been referred to Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy . “Since Hyderabad is still the joint capital of both AP and Telangana, the presence of the officers is not the issue, but what they were doing there.”

Prior to Kumar’s confirmation, Rao, during a press conference, alleged Naidu was working with Opposition leaders in Telangana to conspire and work against the TRS.

TDP leaders in the state were working with a deputy superintendent of police and other police officials from AP, he added. “They (Opposition) are bringing money inside car tyres and ambulances to illegally transport it.”

The (caretaker) IT minister also demanded that action should be taken against the Opposition with regard to the alleged interference in the state elections by the AP police.

During the press conference, Kumar also mentioned that so far Rs.31.4 crore of cash had been seized by the police and the Income Tax department since the poll notification was issued in the state.