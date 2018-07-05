Kumaraswamy’s farm loan waiver focused budget to be presented today

The JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda and his son, Kumaraswamy, had promised to waive off Rs 53, 000 crore of loans taken by farmers in Karnataka. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy will present the first budget of the newly formed coalition government on Thursday whose major focus will be on the farm loan waiver and schemes surrounding the agricultural community to keep to the Janata Dal (Secular) election manifesto promise.

Thursday’s budget will be the second budget for 2018-19 as the former Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, which is now part of the coalition, had presented a budget in February with the hope that the push to populist programmes would earn the party another term in power.

The JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda and his son, Kumaraswamy, had promised to waive off Rs 53, 000 crore of loans taken by farmers in the state who have faced consecutive droughts on account of failing rains and suffered losses due to fall in prices of produce among other reasons. Though the quantum of the farm loan waiver will be announced only later on Thursday, there is no clarity yet on where the government plans to raise capital to fund this scheme, which could impact the allocations to other key sectors.

The Congress, that had announced to waive off Rs 8,165 crore worth of farm loan waiver that would benefit over over 2.2 million farmers in the state, had given its backing to the JD(S) proposed waiver after the national party extended support to the regional outfit to form the government after the state’s electorate delivered a hung verdict in the May assembly elections. The JD(S) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to waive off farm loans in the hope that such an assurance would earn the parties the backing of the 40 million strong agricultural community in the state, who are yet to recover from almost four consecutive years of droughts, falling prices for produce and decline in agricultural activity.

The imminent farm loan waiver announcement in Karnataka coming a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops as part of its programme to double farmers incomes by 2022. With crucial elections coming up in agrarian states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan this year, and general elections due by May 2019, the move of the union government could potentially mitigate the political damage facing incumbent regimes because of the prolonged phase of farm distress.

Both the Congress and JD(S), who have in principle agreed to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as pre-poll allies, have continued to keep its focus firmly on the politically influential agricultural communities of the state to help the parties take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP.

The coordination and monitoring committee, set up to liaise between the Congress and JD(S) parties and allow for the smooth functioning of the coalition government, on Sunday, had approved the farm loan waiver as part of the common minimum programme (CMP).

The Congress’ only condition to get its consent would be the continuation of all earlier programmes announced in the earlier budget and during the five year term it enjoyed from 2013-18.

The CMP had also approved an allocation of Rs 1.25 trillion for irrigation, building 2 million homes and creating 10 million new jobs in the next five years.