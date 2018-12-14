Five dead, several hospitalised after consuming temple food in Karnataka

The people were served tomato rice

Bengaluru: At least five people died and several more were hospitalised after eating prasadam or food served at a temple function in Sulavadi Kollegal Taluka in Chamrajnagara district, about 175 kilometres from Bengaluru.

The Hanur police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened, said five people were so far confirmed dead, while around 50 others were being treated.

The official said the incident happened during a stone laying ceremony.

“Many people complained that the food smelt bad but were told it was fine. Those who threw it away are fine but those who ate it started throwing up,” some of the devotees said.

Several local news outlets said that there was one child among the dead, but the information could not be independently verified. People from several nearby villages and localities had come to the event and were served Tomato rice, which had a foul smell. The organisers said it was probably because there were too many dry spices and the food was fine. An probe has been initiated.