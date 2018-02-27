Hetero launches HIV treatment drug in India

Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Hetero on Tuesday said it has launched generic anti-retroviral fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Emtricitabine (200mg) and Tenofovir Alafenamide (25mg) in India.

The product has been approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and will be marketed and distributed under the brand name ‘TAFERO-EM’ by Hetero Healthcare Ltd, the company said in a statement.

The FDC drug is an anti-retroviral medication which is indicated in combination with other anti-retroviral agents for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older, it added. The company’s FDC product “is the first generic version of Gilead’s Descovy,” Hetero said.

With more than 200 products in its portfolio across various therapeutic areas, Hetero currently has presence in over 120 countries.