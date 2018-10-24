Govt sets up GoM to look into sexual harassment at workplace

Home minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by home minister Rajnath Singh, to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at the workplace.

Other members of the GoM include road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi, a home ministry official said.

The GoM will examine existing legal and institutional frameworks for dealing with matters of sexual harassment of women at the workplace. It will also recommend action required for effective implementation of existing provisions and strengthening existing legal and institutional frameworks to address issues related to sexual harassment at the workplace, the official said.

The GoM has been set up in the wake of the recent #MeToo movement in the country.Former editor M.J. Akbar had to resign as minister of state for external affairs following allegations of sexual harassment against him by former colleagues.

